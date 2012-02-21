Sencore Announces VB252 Module for DVB-T/T2 Signal Monitoring for NAB

Sencore VB252

At the 2012 NAB Show, Sencore will introduce the VB252, a new dual-input DVB-T/T2 interface module that enables monitoring of DVB-T and DVB-T2 broadcast signals directly from an antenna.Available as a blade that fits Sencore’s (VideoBridge) VB200 chassis (controlled by a VB220 or VB120 probe), the VB252 allows broadcasters to monitor their own transmissions. In this way, errors can be corrected before the signals reach viewers.



The VB252 and VB120 blade/probe combination enables monitoring of IP network distribution (for up to 50 IP multicasts) together with DVB-T2 and T2-MI signals between broadcast studio and transmitter. Cable, IPTV, and satellite providers can also monitor local broadcasts they receive for distribution.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Sencore will be at booth SU3612.