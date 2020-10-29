Sencore Adds ST 2110 Output to openGear Decoder Card

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore has announced that it has released an ST 2110 output option for its AG6000 openGear decoder card. The new AG6000 option enables HD/SD output via dual 10GB SFP+ ports.

The ST 2110 streams from the decoder card are protected with ST 2022-7 hitless switching and synchronized with PTP. The card can receive MPEG/IP, satellite and ASI streams, and decode to new ST 2110 uncompressed workflows. It can also decode up to 10x services in 2RU with support for HEVC/H.264/MPEG2 video and all common audio codecs.