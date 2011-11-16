SeaChange introduces flash memory-based MediaServer 1200XD

SeaChange International has introduced the SeaChange MediaServer 1200XD broadcast video server equipped with flash SSD. It is the latest evolution of SeaChange’s MSV1200 range of video servers. It features up to 26 percent lower power consumption and up to 30x lower failure rate in a standalone unit. The MSV 1200XD offers flexibility in resolution and video formats, making it ideal for channel expansion and adding HD capabilities. Now equipped with flash memory drives, the MSV1200XD eliminates moving parts, thus decreasing the power consumption and increasing on-air reliability.

At only 3RU, the MSV 1200XD holds up to 4.8TB of media data with RAID 6 dual-parity data protection. It facilitates high channel density ingest (up to four channels) and playout (up to eight channels) of SD, HD, and 3-D content. It supports various video file formats including AVC-Intra, XDCAM HD422, DNxHD, MXF, and MOV wrappers.