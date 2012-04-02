ScheduALL to Demonstrate Third-party Interoperability at NAB Show



At this year’s NAB Show, ScheduALL will demonstrate ScheduALL Chorus, a tool that enables interoperability with third-party software systems like Dalet, Avid, Aspera, Signiant, SAP, and PeopleSoft, as well as software-managed hardware systems like Miranda, Evertz, and Net Insight.



Using standard protocols like SOAP and XML, Chorus allows the ScheduALL tracking, scheduling, and billing solution to do many tasks, such as build transmission circuits, drive routers, deliver data to content movers, and ingest content into media asset systems.



ScheduALL Weave is a process-based Web technology workflow solution that streamlines and accelerates end-to-end workflows, collaboration and operational productivity.



Also to be demonstrated are ScheduALL Hitch, a mobile access platform; Network Circuit Selection, which delivers precision tools that make occasional-use terrestrial network circuits available for booking and reselling; and ScheduLINK, an advanced transmission management solution.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.ScheduALL will be at booth SU5015.





