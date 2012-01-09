SBS Broadcasting purchases 19 Pixel Power ChannelMaster systems

Following the successful launch of its integrated playout solution ChannelMaster at IBC 2011, Pixel Power, the innovative supplier of broadcast playout solutions with integrated graphics, has announced that SBS Broadcasting Networks has purchased 19 ChannelMaster systems. This is the second recent major Pixel Power order from SBS for deployment across its Scandinavian channels.

The ChannelMaster units will be controlled by 19 channels of Pixel Power’s Gallium automation technology that integrates with the broadcaster’s existing file-based playout infrastructure — MediaGenix scheduling, Aveco Astra automation and a Front Porch Diva archive.

The system has been designed and specified to run completely automatically during normal operation, providing the ability to take the 19 channels to air without the need for additional staff — which creates a highly-cost effective integrated playout solution.

The ChannelMasters will initially be used for regional commercial playout with this installation dovetailing with the recently announced graphics workflow project, also being supplied by Pixel Power. Two identical chains – main and back-up – of nine units are being installed, each unit supporting two SD channels. A nineteenth unit has been specified for a test chain.

“Integrated playout systems are an important technology going forwards with the number of channels and regional variants being launched by broadcasters,” said Keith Nicholas, Managing Director with SBS Broadcasting Networks. “But, while a key weapon in the drive to keep costs under control, it’s vital that this isn’t achieved at the expense of the quality of both onscreen output and workflow and we believe that the no-compromise approach that Pixel Power has taken is the right one.”

“We have worked painstakingly to develop the technology, taking into detailed account customer feedback on what they want from an integrated playout system,” said James Gilbert, Joint Managing Director, Pixel Power. “We’re excited that this effort has been recognized, and we look forward to working with SBS to help them achieve all their targets.”