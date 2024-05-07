Saudi Sports Company Taps TVU for Remote Commentary
TV sports network The Saudi Sports Company (SSC) is partnering with TVU Networks and MEBS, a Saudi-based provider of IP-based live video solutions, to bring live sports commentary to an international audience in a multitude of languages.
SSC is using cloud-based TVU Networks' Remote Commentator to produce live commentary without the logistical, financial and environmental challenges of travel as well as expanding the pool of available talent.as well as expanding the pool of available talent.
"Bringing together the best commentators from across the globe onto one platform, we've been able to enrich the viewing experience with expert insights and a depth of analysis that truly brings the game closer to the fans," said Amill Lone, CEO at SSC.
SSC says its partnership with TVU Networks has already “yielded remarkable results,” playing a significant role in expanding the league's global audience by enhancing accessibility through multilanguage commentators.
“Our partnership has been a game-changer,” said Nader Mokhtar, Director of MCR/Broadcast and STB Technology at MBC. “The Remote Commentator solution, surpassing all expectations, delivers close to real-time, perfectly synchronized commentaries with glass-to-glass latency faster than any other solutions, all without extra infrastructure. This efficiency has been key to scaling our operations”.
Highlighting the partnership aspect, Nader Mokhtar praised TVU Networks' commitment to customer support.
"The support from TVU Networks and MEBS has been unparalleled. Their team is essentially an extension of ours, always on hand to ensure our broadcasts run seamlessly, allowing us to focus on our core mission: producing more sports events and continuously raising the bar for the Saudi Sports League and the broader sphere of global sports broadcasting."
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.