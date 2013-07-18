Samsung Develops 2.5-Inch, 1.6 TB SSD

SEOUL — Samsung Electronics announced that it has developed a 2.5-inch PCIe solid state drive for the high-end enterprise storage market.

Samsung says the newly developed high-speed 1.6 TB NVMe SSD provides a sequential read speed at 3,000 MBps, which allows it to process 500 GB of data—equivalent to 100 full HD movies 5 GB in length—in less than three minutes. When compared to other products with similar specifications, Samsung says this new SSD is 14 times faster than a high-end enterprise HDD for server use, and six times faster than Samsung’s former high-end enterprise SSD storage.

The XS1715’s random read performance reaches up to 740,000 I/O operations per second, which it says is more than 10 times as fast as existing high-end SSD storage options.

The new NVMe SSD XS1715 comes in 400 GB, 800 GB and 1.6 TB versions.