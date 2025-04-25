Samsung Ads Launches New Interactive Ad Format

NEW YORK—Samsung Ads has debuted a new interactive advertising format, Creative Canvas, that helps automate and deliver interactive ads.

That makes Samsung Electronics the first television manufacturer to offer advertisers a comprehensive interactive suite of solutions to deliver interactive ad experiences and to measure their impact in real-time, the company reported.

The interactive ad solution is now available for advertisers in both the U.S. and Canada with a new creative suite that includes QR enabled ads and vertical video. Samsung said it has plans for SMS, Email, and Store Locator functionality in the future.

In announcing the launch, Samsung Ads said it has already started to work with top brands across quick-service restaurants (QSR), retail, automotive, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and more to deliver premium, cost-efficient ads that create value for consumers eager for discovery during commercial breaks.

“Interactive ads are an important way to create meaningful, immersive experiences that empower consumers to easily engage with brands just as deeply as they do with content,” said Michael Scott, vice president & head of ad sales and operations at Samsung Ads. “As actionable video formats take shape within the CTV space, Creative Canvas offers our advertising partners a frictionless, one-stop-shop for memorable and dynamic ads.”

Samsung reported that with Creative Canvas, advertisers can seamlessly develop actionable ads through one turnkey solution. By simply submitting video creative with a brand logo and short CTA, in less than one minute, Samsung Ads’ cutting-edge Creative Canvas toolset can build custom-branded creative including a QR code.

Creative Canvas provides a unique opportunity for advertisers to run their social video content on the largest screen in the home – with the same level of engagement, measurement, and click-to-action received on smaller personal devices, the company explained.

It is an ideal solution for brands seeking to expand distribution of social media video assets. It gives brands the flexibility to include eye-catching vertical videos, allowing extended audience reach of their most viral content for greater return on creative investment, Samsung said.

Samsung Ads' enhanced advanced measurement tools and data-rich CTV ecosystem provide in-depth reporting on campaign performance and impact, including metrics like delivery, video views, engagement rates, clicks, and scans that powerfully deliver competitive campaign performance metrics.

For more information about Samsung Ads, visit: Samsung Ads.