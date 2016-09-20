R&S CLIPSTER Adds HDR Workflows

MUNICH—An updated software for Rohde & Schwarz’s CLIPSTER mastering station has been announced, with new features that include support for HDR workflows, IMF subtitles and a new compositing feature.

The CLIPSTER 6.1 extends the software’s IMF feature set to include localization of subtitles. The new alpha compositing feature enables data like title sequences and text clips in multiple languages to be exchanged directly on the timeline. It also offers support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 metadata in IMF, allowing content to be delivered for all current HDR consumer standards. New HEVC and ProRes 444 XQ formats are included to deliver content in HDR and wide color gamut formats. Additional output of audio via HDMI simplifies quality control.

CLIPSTER’s HDR workflow now also includes image processing with floating point processing. This reportedly enables more precise conversion of HDR material. A linear OpenEXR file is featured in the system for rendering color space in the appropriate quantization (12-bit PQ/SMPTE ST 2086). Optimized architecture and accelerated hardware also enable image processing in real-time up to 4K 120p. Other features include Avid DNxHR codecs and the ability to process HDR metadata for Dolby Cinema.

Rohde & Schwarz will offer the R&S CLIPSTER 6.1 during the third quarter of 2016.