Rohde & Schwarz unveils new L-band TV transmitters

Rohde & Schwarz has added two new L-band TV transmitters to the R&S SCx8000 family of low- and medium-power transmitters.

The R&S SCQ8000 TV transmitter achieves output powers of 300W and 1200W for DVB-T, DVB-H and MediaFLO, while the R&S SCL8000 attains powers of 400W and 1500W for DAB, DAB+ and T-DMB.

Featuring efficiency of up to 22 percent even in the L-band, the new transmitters can considerably reduce operating costs. Measuring four height units, these transmitters allow network operators to set up a complete 300W DVB/MediaFLO or 400W DAB/T-DMB transmitter.