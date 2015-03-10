Quantel, Snell to Demo SDI to IP Transition Solutions at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Quantel and Snell will demonstrate a complete IP system—including routing, production switching, processing and playout—at the 2015 NAB Show. Many product enhancements now enable a smooth transition from an SDI to IP infrastructure, including new modules for Sirius 800 routers and Kahuna switchers.

To help customers get the most out of their existing infrastructure while they transition to the IP future, Quantel and Snell will introduce many new developments across their routers, switchers, channel in a box and news production products, including advances in 4K.

There’s a new hybrid SDI/IP control system that enables current products to work across SDI and IP worlds, eliminating the cost of replacing/upgrading equipment. And Snell Media Biometrics technology, which makes media-aware monitoring efficient and practical, now offers automated monitoring so playout centers can be certain they’re delivering the correct content across every channel.

Pablo Rio now handles 8K/60p in real-time, Qtube supports greater collaboration globally, and the new Livetouch sports highlighting system has integrated editing to enable more engaging sports coverage.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Quantel and Snell will be in booth SL2009. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com