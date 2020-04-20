Trending

Product Spotlight: WorldCast Systems

The APT Mobile Sure-Streamer (MSSr) improves live remotes and outside broadcasts.

(Image credit: WorldCast Systems)

WorldCast Systems’ APT Mobile Sure-Streamer (MSSr) mobile network access solution improves the performance of live remotes and outside broadcasts with a very low latency of under one second. With its TCP-free signal chain, the company says latency is so low it enables content providers to simultaneously broadcast high-quality content from multiple locations for applications such as split-location radio shows or multi-arena sports coverage.