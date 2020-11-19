Primestream Xchange Integrates With Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve 17

MIAMI—Primestream and Blackmagic Design have worked together to integrate the Xchange media asset management and production asset management platform with Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve 17. Blackmagic President Dan May says that this is the first true integration of MAM/PAM with an advanced color grading and NLE platform.

The integration of the two units is meant to drive advanced content creation workflows by giving DaVinci Resolve users direct access to Xchange libraries and by enabling full round-trip content exchanges between the MAM/PAM system and DaVinci Resolve.

By using the DaVinci Resolve integration SDK, Primestream has developed an Xchange Creative Panel for Resolve that allows content editors to perform content management tasks without leaving the DaVinci Resolve environment. Users can search for media and projects held in Xchange. They can also import media with markers and subclips from Xchange to DaVinic Resolve, as well as export a media sequence from DaVinci Resolve and register it to Xchange.