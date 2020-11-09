Blackmagic Design Unveils New DaVinci Resolve, Fairlight Products

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic debuted a pair of new products each from its DaVinci Resolve and Fairlight lines during a livestream led by Blackmagic CEO and founder Grant Petty. Headlining the presentation was DaVinci Resolve 17.

DaVinci Resolve 17 is a new version of Blackmagic’s editing platform that boasts more than 300 new features and improvements, per Blackmagic, including HDR grading tools, redesigned primary color controls, next-gen Fairlight audio core and support for 2,000 real-time audio tracks. Blackmagic has also given the platform a redesigned inspector, new bin sorting, metadata clip views and other features designed to help customers finish projects faster. A public beta of DaVinci Resolve 17 is now available for download.

The DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor was also part of the presentation. This new keyboard for the DaVinci Resolve’s cut page is an integration of hardware and software, with controls for each edit function and the ability to perform multiple tasks at the same time, Blackmagic said. Blackmagic is selling the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor for $295.

Blackmagic’s also displayed the Fairlight Desktop Console , a portable audio mixing control surface that features 12 touch sensitive flying faders, built-in LCDs above each channel strip for pan and effects control, and full automation control. Users can mix multiple tracks at once, control channel functions, record, monitor and navigate projects. It also has an HDMI interface for connecting to a monitor. The Fairlight Desktop Console will be available in December for $3,495.

Then the Fairlight HDMI Monitor Interface enables the use of an HDMI or SDI TV or computer monitor with large Fairlight Studio Consoles. Featuring a new converter, users can use any display to get real-time Fairlight graphics for channel status and full audio level monitoring. This is available now for $259.