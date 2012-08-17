Primestream to Show FORK Xchange Enhancements at IBC

AMSTERDAM—Primestream will show the latest version of its FORK Xchange Suite, part of the company’s FORK software platform for managing and automating broadcast workflows, at IBC in Amsterdam, Sept. 6-11.

FORK Xchange Suite gives broadcasters instant Web access to content on their FORK Production servers from any Windows, Mac, or iOS device. FORK Xchange Suite 1.5 contains new capabilities for creating subclips and markers, as well as an upload manager, extended metadata functionality, multitrack audio control, and more.

"Content creation and management are no longer centrally located activities. We created Xchange Suite so that producers and editors can tap into their content from anywhere," said Claudio Lisman, Primestream|B4M president and CEO. "The more efficiently and quickly they can get the job done, the more readily they will profit from their assets. We're building on that notion with this latest version of Xchange."

In FORK Xchange Suite 1.5, subclips can now be created directly from the Xchange Suite using the new Assemble module, an interface for creating subclips and markers. Users can review material and select portions of the media to deliver to remote sites. Users can create and submit markers and subclips through Assemble from a desktop PC and/or iPad.

FORK Xchange Suite 1.5 also includes an upload manager and monitor, which allows users to upload content in any of the supported formats directly from the user's browser, and then monitor the upload progress of multiple files. Once the FORK Production Server registers the file, it creates an H.264 proxy file, which is also viewable from anywhere. Users anywhere in the world can also download a proxy or high-res media file of any clip in Xchange.

With the new multitrack audio feature in Xchange Suite 1.5, a video clip can have multiple tracks of audio in different languages. Additionally, a new audio panel facilitates switching between audio tracks and master volume controls. This flexibility enables accurate creation of voice-over text for multilanguage assets.

Xchange Suite 1.5 also has extended metadata capabilities. Required metadata fields ensure that content has valuable information that is later searchable within Xchange and FORK. Read-only metadata fields provide protection for critical information, embedded within the content. The use of predefined values allows for quick tagging of content with commonly used metadata tags. Upon login, groups are presented with their customized form for metadata logging—permitting easy access and user-friendly workflows.

Primestream will be in Stand 7.D21.