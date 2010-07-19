Polecam to introduce HRO 69 3.5mm lens

At IBC2010, Polecam will introduce the HRO 69, a high-quality 3.5mm lens designed for use with latest-generation 1/3in miniature 3-CCD HD cameras. The lens has a 69-degree horizontal angle of view and F2.2 to F16 aperture range.

Features include back focus, a special bump cover to protect the lens front and a 40.5mm filter thread adapter option. Stainless steel locking screws for aperture and focus adjustment are provided, as well as spare lens caps.