Polecam to introduce HRO 69 3.5mm lens
At IBC2010, Polecam will introduce the HRO 69, a high-quality 3.5mm lens designed for use with latest-generation 1/3in miniature 3-CCD HD cameras. The lens has a 69-degree horizontal angle of view and F2.2 to F16 aperture range.
Features include back focus, a special bump cover to protect the lens front and a 40.5mm filter thread adapter option. Stainless steel locking screws for aperture and focus adjustment are provided, as well as spare lens caps.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox