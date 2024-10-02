PlayBox Neo To Highlight SMPTE ST 2110 Support for Product Portfolio at NAB Show New York

PlayBox Neo will show its full range of solutions at NAB Show NY.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—PlayBox Neo will showcase its full range of multiplatform broadcast solutions, including support for SMPTE ST 2110 IP input/output, at the 2024 NAB Show New York, Oct. 9-10, at the Javits Center in New York.

SMPTE ST 2110 offers scalable media infrastructure using standard Ethernet networks instead of dedicated physical cables. This allows media organizations to add video, audio and metadata streams without new physical infrastructure, the company said.

PlayBox Neo also will demonstrate additional updates within its AirBox Neo-20 playout and IP streaming system; Capture Suite for content ingest; and Media Gateway for live media delivery and distribution. The company also will show its Channel-in-a-Box turnkey playout production suite, featuring Cloud2TV, its cloud-based media solution, Playbox Neo said.

A customized interface developed by PlayBox Neo for the Rohde & Schwarz Venice ingest server will be shown for the first time at the show. The interface is available now to U.S.-based customers, PlayBox Neo said.

“The PlayBox Neo R&D team has been working overtime lately, and it shows,” Van Duke, the company’s director of U.S. operations, said. “At IBC this month [September], we received tremendous feedback on our system updates, and I can’t wait to show them to our colleagues and customers on the east coast at NAB New York.”

PlayBox Neo solutions are based on modular products and services that can be customized to provide the exact capability needed for any scale of channel playout management — from ingest and scheduling right through to transmission.

At the show, the company will feature:

AirBox Neo-20, an automated content streaming and broadcast playout solution with 4K-UHD optimization.

Capture Suite, a multichannel, multi-server UHD/HD/SD live ingest solution supporting multiple ingest channels extended across one or multiple servers from a single web user interface.

Media Gateway, a reception, transmission and conversion solution for a wide range of broadcast signals that simplifies the everyday tasks of content delivery and distribution.

Channel-in-a-Box, a complete turnkey broadcast television playout server suite designed for single-channel or multiple operations.

Cloud2TV, a software-centric virtual channel playout solution offering video production and content delivery services for TV operators.

See Playbox Neo at NAB Show New York booth 746.

