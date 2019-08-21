PlayBox Neo to Demo New Cloud Branding, Playout Software at IBC2019

AMSTERDAM—PlayBox Neo is marking the European debut of its Cloud2TV channel branding and playout software at the 2019 IBC Show in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17.

Available on a competitive subscription basis, Cloud2TV comprises a range of software modules that can be mixed and matched to handle any desired combination of channels, languages and time zones, according to PlayBox Neo CTO Stanislav Petkov.

“Cloud2TV is a coordinated solution meeting every conceivable playout challenge from a single-event channel right up to a round-the-clock global network,” he said. “Scalability and ease of operation are built in right from the start."

"Cloud2TV takes playout up to the next level in terms of new-start-up flexibility," adds CEO Pavlin Rahnev. "Fast and easy to deploy, it gives network operators the freedom to scale their activities with unprecedented precision while side-stepping the cost of holding reserve equipment on standby. Cloud2TV is also the perfect platform on which to deploy a disaster-recovery facility without the rental and staffing costs entailed in equipping and operating an off-site studio.

PlayBox Neo will also demonstrate the latest updates to its Channel-in-a-Box system, which comes complete with a dedicated server in a choice of 3U and 1U sizes. The server can be used on its own or in combination with others to support any desired number of channels. Each Channel-in-Box installation can be configured from a range of Neo-series software modules and optional accessories. Content scheduling, promos, commercials, graphics preparation, subtitling and billing can all be handled under fully automated control while retaining the freedom to insert live content after any currently airing file or, for a big-breaking story, to switch instantly to live pass-through.

PlayBox Neo's Cloud2TV and Channel-in-a-Box both support UHD, HD and SD and can be operated in round-the-clock fully-automated mode. Operators retain the freedom to make schedule alterations or insert live content between prescheduled content.

PlayBox Neo will be in stand 8.B71 at the IBC Show. For more information, visit https://show.ibc.org/.