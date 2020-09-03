PlayBox Neo Introduces Capture Suite Ingest System

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—PlayBox Neo has a new addition to its product line, the Capture Suite ingest system. Capture Suite is designed to handle the entire ingest process from a standard web browser.

“[Capture Suite] is a multichannel multiserver live ingest solution supporting a wide range of codecs and containers,” said Stanislav Petkov, PlayBox Neo CTO. “The ingest operator controls all available ingest servers from a single user interface, ensuring very high efficiency.”

With Capture Suite’s processing flexibility, the system can handle many file formats, including codecs such as ProRes, XDCAM IMX, XDCAM HD, XAVC, MPEG2, H.264, HEVC, DNxHD, DNxHR and DV, as well as industry format containers like MXF, MOV, MP4, TS and PS. Closed-caption data can also be ingested.

Each ingest instance can produce two main encodings in real time, each with proxy video, multiple audio and video formats, multiple frame rates, multiple resolutions and multiple audio mappings. Capture Suite handles the required video, audio and ancillary data conversions internally.

A single input source can be distributed by Capture Suite on one or more outputs with identical or different frame rates and resolutions, enabling it to function as a standards converter or to interface between NDI and SDI.

In addition, available functions include input selection, ingest presets and file-naming conventions, as well as easily accessible input and output configuration, and video content and audio level previews.