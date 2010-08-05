Pixel Power to unveil 3-D BrandMaster master control switcher

Pixel Power will launch several new products at IBC2010, including the real-time, stereoscopic 3-D graphics BrandMaster master control switcher with integrated branding.

Introduced for the World Cup soccer tournament this summer in South Africa, BrandMaster enables operators to easily make dynamic adjustments to eye separation and the Z-plane position, ensuring that graphics remain or are introduced in the correct visual space.

The company also will show the new BrandMaster Control System, a user-configurable, any-screen-to-any-device branding and master control environment as well as highlight enhanced file-based output capabilities that enable broadcasters to deliver graphics to additional viewing screens such as mobile devices and PCs simultaneously within their existing broadcast workflow.

