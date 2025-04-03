Grass Valley, Ross Announce Tech Partnership

MONTREAL—Two long-time competitors in the TV production market have announced a collaboration that allows integration of two of its platforms.

Grass Valley and Ross Video—both among the largest providers of production switchers to the TV production market—have announced that Grass Valley’s Maverik X Production Switcher, powered by AMPP OS (Agile Media Processing Platform), can now be directly controlled via Ross Video’s OverDrive. This collaboration enhances flexibility for broadcasters, enabling seamless interoperability between two industry-leading production technologies for studio production, the companies said.

By working closely together, Grass Valley and Ross Video have expanded OverDrive’s capabilities to include the Maverik X Production Switcher, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to open and adaptable production workflows, the companies said. Ross Video continues to expand OverDrive’s compatibility with a wide range of third-party devices — enabling customers to utilize the production tools that work best for them.

“Media organizations today demand the freedom to build systems that match their unique workflows by integrating the best solutions from across the industry,” said Adam Marshall, Chief Product Officer at Grass Valley. “With OverDrive support now available for Maverik X, media organizations can modernize their technology infrastructure while maintaining the familiar OverDrive user experience—minimizing disruption for operators while leveraging AMPP’s advanced processing technology for greater agility and flexibility in hybrid deployments.”

“AMPP OS was designed from the ground up as an open platform, built to enable seamless integration with best-in-class solutions across the industry,” Marshall continued. “The growing adoption of the GV Technology Alliance is a testament to this commitment. We’re excited to see industry-leading automation tools like Ross Video’s OverDrive now providing direct control over AMPP OS-based solutions like Maverik X. This deep, bidirectional collaboration underscores our mission to deliver unmatched choice and flexibility for customers.”

Ross Video’s OverDrive powers thousands of hours of live production every day, trusted by leading broadcasters around the globe for its tight newsroom integration, intuitive UI, and powerful rundown-based control. Now compatible with over 220 third-party devices, OverDrive gives producers and TDs the confidence to execute fast-paced shows with precision and consistency, the company said.

“Automation is no longer just a nice-to-have — it’s essential to producing more with less, and doing it reliably under pressure,” said Jeff Moore, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Ross Video. “We’re pleased to see this integration with Maverik X, further expanding OverDrive’s reach within today’s dynamic, multi-vendor environments.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This collaboration between Grass Valley and Ross Video marks a significant step toward broader interoperability, the companies said, adding that they are committed to further expanding OverDrive control across additional AMPP-powered solutions in the future.