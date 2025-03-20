Imagine Communications To Feature Latest Selenio, Magellan Advancements At NAB Show

DENVER—Imagine Communications will showcase the latest advances in its Selenio Network Processor (SNP) and Magellan Control System, including the Magellan AudioFlex control system feature that provides mono-channel granularity for audio routing, during the NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The new Magellan Control System capability allows operators to take any channel from any signal and map it anywhere for seamless audio control, even in complex IP workflows. AudioFlex preserves the control workflows familiar to engineers and enhances live production by enabling fast, last-minute gameday adjustments, the company said.

The company also will highlight its latest SNP additions, including its recently launched SNP-XL, which extends the platform’s capabilities, such as IP gateway, UHD and HDR conversion, multiviewers and master control, with increased SDI flexibility and a new double-density gateway personality, it said.

Imagine’s integration of JPEG XS compression technology into SNP, which was proven on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Games, offers a straightforward solution for moving live streams from a venue to the production center and up to the cloud and provides a high-quality, low-latency signal path that supports full HDR from end to end, it said.

To date, Imagine Communications has shipped more than 4,500 SNP units, supporting more than 140,000 video streams and 2 million audio streams around the world, it said.

Its Magellan Control System offers IP and SDI routing control, orchestration and real-time monitoring and analytics. It is compatible with SDI, SMPTE ST 2110, VSF TR-08 JPEG XS and MPEG-2 TS signals and integrates readily with other systems. The system provides an intuitive work surface and advanced control environment that make the IP technology underneath feel and act like a traditional SDI router, it said.

“The growing momentum of our live production solutions has been driven not only by major deployments for high-profile organizations and events like the Paris Games, but also by broad adoption across facilities worldwide,” said John Mailhot, senior vice president of product management at Imagine Communications.

“More than 30 channel partners have successfully built systems based on SNP and Magellan Control System, in part because they are so easy to deploy and operate," he continued. "This tried-and-tested combination has made IP transformation practical for any size operation, enabling more efficient live production across the industry — even for projects incorporating HDR and UHD.”

See Imagine Communications at 2025 NAB Show booth W2607.