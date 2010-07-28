OASYS to show new features at IBC

OASYS will show a comprehensive set of new features and updates for its IT-based automated playout solutions at IBC2010. Version 5.3 includes a new software-based QC feature and XMLTV output for playlists. The OASYS Manager application can now be set to read file content as a software-based QC function.

Through its partnership with Video Technics, OASYS is able to offer a mix of traditional video servers with editing and asset management integrated with OASYS Player. Using a browse function in the asset management database, files and sequences can be imported into a Player playlist. It also is now possible to export the playlist in XMLTV format. In this format, it can be used as an EPG or XML data source or as an input playlist for OASYS Player.

See OASYS at IBC Stand 7.J15a.