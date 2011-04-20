NVerzion launches new traffic, CDN management systems

NVerzion launched two new applications at the 2011 NAB Show, KISS and NCompass. The Keep It Simple Scheduler (KISS), the company's new traffic and billing system, addresses the needs of both TV and radio broadcasters by enabling simplified and organized scheduling, billing and accounting of broadcast orders. KISS features an intuitive and simple-to-use interface and operates with, or independent of, NVerzion's automation platform. KISS simplifies the potentially complicated broadcast scheduling and accounting processes by offering a simplified approach to traffic and billing. KISS billing software automates and simplifies the creation of invoices for customers in the broadcast industry. It also integrates the customer, inventory and run data with QuickBooks accounting software to simplify the process of generating invoices and reports, virtually eliminating billing errors and improving client relationships.

The NCompass software platform enables broadcasters to manage the processing and playout of file-based content received through a variety of content delivery systems. It enables stations to manage each platform with a single, common user interface, providing access to program metadata and enabling operators to take content directly from providers to the on-air video server.