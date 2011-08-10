Newtec Promoting Satellite Broadcast Solutions at IBC 2011



AMSTERDAM: Satellite communications innovator Newtec will be promoting a new line of broadcast and multiservice solutions at this year’s IBC gathering.



The products to be revealed will fall under four categories, the first being Converged Broadcast Solutions. This range of products addresses the IP migration trend underway in the broadcast industry, and is designed to help companies stay ahead of the curve when it comes to asynchronous serial interface and IP-based workflows.



Under the banner of Government Solutions, Newtec will offer a series of products for governments to get the most out of their current satellite operations: increased bandwidth efficiency, increased flexibility and maximized throughput of video and data.



Newtec’s Broadband, Ka and Multiservice Solutions offerings will include Ka-band products, new enhancements to existing broadband systems and platforms allowing for scalable IP connectivity for consumer broadband, enterprise connectivity and multi-service applications.



The company’s IP Trunking and Backbone Market Solutions feature new technologies designed to provide more efficient point-to-point and point-multipoint networks. Products include Clean Channel technology, performance enhancing proxy appliance, the ZN870 bandwidth canceller and a new elevation hub bundler.



Newtec will be at booth 1.A49.



