Net Insight Debuts New Broadcast and IP Network Transport Products at NAB 2012



Net Insight will showcase new efficient, scalable transport solutions for guaranteed Quality of Service (QoS) over media, IP, and broadcast networks at the 2012 NAB Show.Applications include transporting live video, video files, and data for tapeless production, contribution, and distribution, as well as cloud broadcasting, IPTV, DTT, and CDN/OTT delivery services.



Net Insight will show the new Nimbra 310 Compact Access Media Switch Router (MSR) for time-sensitive, multi-service transport of high-end video, studio production media, and data services with guaranteed QoS.



Another new Nimbra MSR product, Preemption, enables operators to have complete control over which services can be preempted, and guarantees that the establishment of one video service does not affect existing video services.Net Insight is also launching Hitless 1+1 Protection Switching, which automatically switches to the other path upon network failure.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Net Insight will be at booth SU3919.

