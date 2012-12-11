Nangu.TV to showcase solution at CSTB 2013

Nangu.TV, an interactive media platform for traditional and new Internet service providers that enables the delivery of television and video content, will be highlighted at CSTB 2013 in Moscow, Jan. 29, 2013.

The platform provides an end-to-end service that includes the back-end infrastructure giving the operator one contact point from integration to delivery. Nangu.TV will highlight its Media Platform integration via Motorola and iP4.tv hybrid set-top boxes.

Using the nangu.TV app, it’s now possible for consumers to control their TV using a tablet or smartphone device. This remote application enables simple browse capability with on/off, play, pause, start over and volume adjustment.

With the integration of apps on mobile, tablet and smart TVs, nangu.tv makes watching OTT content across multi-screen easy. Using the nangu.TV app, users simply purchase the application in the App Store or Android Market, access content on the platform using the pin number provided by their operator, and select the app they wish to view the content through.