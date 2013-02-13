Nangu.TV to feature multi-screen, OTT solutions at TV Connect 2013

At TV Connect 2013 in London, March 19-21, 2013, nangu.TV will showcase remote control over a TV via a tablet or smartphone, OTT content viewing across multi-screen devices, interactive CATV, and OTT solutions.

Using the nangu.TVapp, it’s possible for consumers to control their TV using a tablet or a smartphone. This remote application enables simple browse capability with on/off, play, pause, start over and volume adjustment.

With the integration of apps on mobile, tablet and smart TVs, watching OTT content across multi-screen devices is simple with the nangu.TV app. Using the nangu.TV app, users simply purchase the application in the App Store or Google Play and access content on the platform using the PIN number provided by their operator.

Interactive CATV enhances the nangu.TV Media Platform by allowing the addition of interactive, IP-delivered services.