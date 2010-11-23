Myers to show ProTrack at GV Expo 2010

Myers Information Systems will demonstrate the full range of its ProTrack business management suite at Government Video Expo 2010.The Myers team will highlight ProTrack's new MAM module, which provides business rule-based life cycle control over digital content files. The ProTrack MAM ensures that multichannel/multiplatform content is accurately identified, catalogued and made available for airplay as needed. Each asset's location, A/V format, aspect ratio and other critical metadata are accessible to both the user interface and to automated processes for migration among storage devices, playlist (automation) execution and other content management tasks.

See Myers Information Systems at Booth 538 at Government Video Expo 2010, Nov. 30-Dec. 2.