Media 100 ships latest version

Media 100 has begun shipping Media 100 Suite Version 1.6, which supports Calibrated Software’s Calibrated{Q} MXF import, AVC-Intra decode and DVCPRO HD decode products.

The latest features allow Media 100 Suite editors to open MXF files directly, import and play back AVC-Intra media and play back media created in the DVCPRO HD codec. In addition, Version 1.6 includes Boris XML Transfer Version 2 for Media 100 Suite, giving users the ability to export Media 100 Suite timelines to Adobe After Effects CS5.

Other new features include an intelligent folder import option that recognizes certain file and folder patters, such as the Panasonic P2 folder pattern that holds AVC-Intra media, and faster rendering of multilayer Boris RED filters.