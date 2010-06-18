Matrox ships MX02 Mini for Avid editing systems
The Matrox MXO2 Mini is now available for the newly launched Avid Media Composer V5 and NewsCutter V9 editing systems.
The Matrox MXO2 Mini turns a user’s HDMI screen into a professional-grade video monitor with color calibration tools, including blue only. The small, lightweight, external box is well-suited for file-based workflows in studio, on-set, in the field and in OB vans. It provides HDMI, analog component, S-video and composite output with crossplatform support for Macs and PCs, laptops and workstations.
Features include a small, lightweight, external box; crossplatform support; HDMI, analog component, S-video and composite output; stereo RCA and up to eight channels of HDMI audio output; 5.1 and 7.1 surround-sound monitoring on the HDMI output; compatibility with Avid Media Composer V5 and Avid NewsCutter V9; and a three-year hardware warranty and telephone support.
