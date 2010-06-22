Matrox DSX developer products power Florical Acuitas video servers

Florical Systems has placed the Matrox X.mio2 multichannel HD/SD I/O card, part of the Matrox DSX family of developer products, at the heart of its Acuitas video server product line. Acuitas eliminates the traditional, serial-based, proprietary boxes within the broadcast chain by using off-the-shelf, IT-based components and a service-oriented architecture to provide HD playout, graphics, effects and switching.