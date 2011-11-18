Matrox announces support for Avid Media Composer 6

Matrox Video Products Group today announced the immediate availability of Matrox Mojito MAX, an SDI/HDMI/analog HD/SD video and professional audio I/O card that includes an onboard Matrox MAX H.264 encoding accelerator.

The Mojito MAX card provides broadcast-quality input and output for leading editing apps, including Adobe Creative Suite 5.5 Production Premium, Apple Final Cut Studio and Final Cut Pro X, as well as the new Avid Media Composer 6. It also lets users deliver H.264 files for the web, mobile devices and Blu-ray up to five times faster than software alone without sacrificing quality. Other important features packed into this ¾-length PCIe card include 10-bit hardware scaling and inexpensive HD monitoring with the unique Matrox HDMI Calibration Utility.

Matrox Video Products Group has announced support for Avid Media Composer version 6 with the entire range of Matrox MXO2 I/O devices and the new Matrox Mojito MAX card.

Matrox MXO2 MAX I/O devices are unique in the market in giving Avid editors lightning-fast H.264 encoding directly from Media Composer 6. They are also still the only solutions that connect anywhere, Mac and PC, via Thunderbolt, PCIe, or ExpressCard/34 — with the same versatile unit.