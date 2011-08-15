Masstech to Demo Latest Versions of TOPAZ+XT, Emerald LE at IBC

(click thumbnail)



AMSTERDAM: Masstech will be at IBC2011 with its streamlined MAM products and HQS (high-quality and speed) technology, including v7.5.1 of TOPAZ+XT and v7.5 of Emerald LE for broadcast, news, sports, post and digital archiving workflows. The products bridge complex file-based workflows offering end-to-end content management, a workflow manager, HQS transcoding and broadcast centric HSM, all included at no extra cost.



Emerald digitally preserves footage using efficient file-based archiving where scaling is not required. Integrating tightly into popular newsroom systems such as AP-ENPS and AVID’s iNEWS via the MOS protocol, Emerald enables newsroom staff to research archived content, search slugs linked to video archives, browse archived content, and quickly make shot selections without moving from their desk.



The new TOPAZ+XT utilizes Masstech’s in-house developed HQS technology and patented DRAC (distributed redundant adaptive cluster), together with substantial extended tools for operational flexibility to manage content across multiple production and business systems.



Masstech will be in Stand 8.B73.

