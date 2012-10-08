Lyric PRO 8.1 graphics creation software ready for BIRTV2012
Being demonstrated at BIRTV2012 will be Chyron's Lyric PRO 8.1 graphics creation software platform.
With scriptless conditional intelligent transitions across multiple systems and delivery of superior-quality real-time 3-D animations, Lyric PRO 8.1 enables users to improve the look of on-air graphics with ease and accuracy. With native support for stereoscopic 3-D, scriptless transitions, and touch screen-enabled graphics, Lyric PRO 8.1 is a worldwide leader for sports and news applications.
