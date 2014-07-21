L-S-B And Dimetis Announce Partnership

GERMANY—L-S-B Broadcast Technologies announced that it entered into a partnership with OSS software maker, Dimetis.



The Dimetis Boss Link Manager is said to dynamically configure, schedule, monitor and control video, audio and data connections across transmission networks “of all types.” User panels and interfaces can be configured, while the whole system is under redundant control.



Through the partnership, L-S-B said broadcasters can route live video without using resources from remote sites. The benefit, L-S-B said, is interconnecting distributed production sites with ad hoc or scheduled links and no need for configurations of WAN links.