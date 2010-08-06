London’s ITFC selects AmberFin to manage its digital assets

ITFC, a London-based provider of content management services for broadcasters and content providers, has selected the AmberFin iCR Version 5.5 to ingest, manage and deliver its content and other digital assets.

ITFC has been established in the film and TV industry for over 30 years, providing post-production services to broadcasters. Its London-based facilities include digital media asset management, subtitling, audio description, telecine, editing, restoration, DVD authoring and encoding, HD and SD conversions and duplication.

AmberFin’s iCR platform digitizes and transforms new and archived content across multiple delivery platforms, including the Internet, VOD, television, mobile and other small screen devices.

The modular iCR means can either be purchased as a whole or as individual products that suit user requirements. There are six iCR products, including a format converter, standards converter, media assistant, ingest, smart ingest and works component.