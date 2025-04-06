Al Jazeera Taps EVS to Modernize Live News Content Management

LAS VEGAS—EVS has announced a major deal Al Jazeera Media Network to deploy its live content management solution at five bureaus run by the international news organization in Doha, London, Washington D.C., New York, and Sarajevo.

“We are pleased to work with EVS to bring MediaCeption into our news production ecosystem,” explained Ahmad Al Fahad, executive director of technology & network operations at Al Jazeera Media Network. “EVS’s proven track record of delivering fast and reliable solutions, combined with their global technical support presence, gives us the confidence to meet the challenges of modern news delivery. The deployment of MediaCeption will not only enhance our operational efficiency but also bolster our ability to deliver high-quality, timely content to our viewers around the world.”

As part of the agreement, MediaCeption will provide Al Jazeera with a unified workflow designed to efficiently manage and edit live and near-live news content. Each bureau will have the capability to ingest multiple live feeds, browse, edit, and share news packages from a centralized storage system, and seamlessly playout news as events unfold, EVS reported.

The solution is scheduled to be installed in Q2, with Al Jazeera planning to go on air with the new system in Q3 2025.

The comprehensive solution from EVS includes XS-VIA servers, the new media asset platform VIA MAP, and the high-performance storage system XStore.

The deployment of MediaCeption will enable faster content turnaround, reliable and stress-free operations, multi-site collaboration, and certified integration with tools from leading technology partners, including Avid Media Composer and Media Central, as well as Viz Mosart, EVS said.

“We are honored to have been selected by Al Jazeera as their trusted partner for this transformative project,” Serge Van Herck, CEO of EVS, added. “Al Jazeera is a longstanding and valued customer, and we are excited to deliver a solution that aligns perfectly with the demands of today’s fast-paced news production environment. This partnership highlights our commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer success, and we look forward to supporting Al Jazeera as they continue to set the standard in global news broadcasting."