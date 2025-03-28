FC Barcelona chooses Amagi to launch TOP BARÇA FAST Channels

LONDON—Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS solutions provider for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), announced that FC Barcelona is launching Spanish and English versions of the TOP BARÇA FAST channel on Amagi NOW

Amagi Now is an all-in-one cloud media platform that simplifies content operations through automated workflows, media asset management, and streamlined distribution and monetization capabilities.

The new TOP BARÇA channels will bring fans closer to the action with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, player interviews, historical match highlights, and other content. Using Amagi’s cloud technology, FC Barcelona intends to deliver high-quality streaming experiences while tapping into new revenue streams through targeted advertising and audience monetization, the two companies reported.

The launch of TOP BARÇA is part of FC Barcelona’s drive to capitalize on the booming FAST market. With the launches, the club said it aims to strengthen is businesses by:

Monetize Video Content: FC Barcelona advertising revenue opportunities by distributing curated Barça content across streaming platforms.

Enhance Global Reach: The dual-language channels allow the club to engage a broader audience across Spanish-speaking regions and international markets.

Streamline Content Delivery: Amagi’s cloud-native platform simplifies the operational complexities of managing and distributing live and on-demand content.

Toni Cruz, director of Barça Studios | Barça One, elaborated on the strategy by saying, “FC Barcelona has always been a pioneer in connecting with fans worldwide, and our partnership with Amagi to launch TOP BARÇA channels is a testament to that vision. By tapping into the FAST ecosystem, we are extending Barça’s reach and creating an innovative platform to engage our fans with premium content while driving significant revenue growth for the club.”

Amagi provides a suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. The company’s clients include some of the world’s biggest names, including Hearst Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studios, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.