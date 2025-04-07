Fremantle Selects Prime Focus Technologies and AWS for New Global Content Supply Chain Platform

LONDON—Fremantle has announced it has selected Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build what the companies are calling "a future-proof, scalable, global content supply chain platform that adapts to the evolving demands of the industry."

In announcing the deal, Jens Richter, CEO of Commercial and International at Fremantle explained that “a robust content supply chain that will cater to the dynamic business requirements of monetizing content is paramount, and we look forward to working with PFT and AWS to see what we can achieve together. This collaboration will provide us with the agility, visibility, speed and scalability required across Commercial and International, Digital and Global channels to streamline our media supply chain and digital processes.”

The platform will seamlessly unify Fremantle’s operations across markets, provide real-time visibility into content workflows, and enable faster time-to-market and commercialization of assets.

The companies said that the platform, which is being built on AWS, will use the latest cloud technologies, and will benefit from the scalability, security, and flexibility enabled by cloud computing. Fremantle will also use PFT’s flagship solution, CLEAR Smart MAM, as part of the platform, which is also built on AWS. CLEAR’s agentic AI capabilities will help Fremantle enrich content with contextual metadata, streamline workflows, and enhance efficiencies across its content operations.

“Our offering is designed to meet the most demanding needs of global content studios like Fremantle,” explained Ramki Sankaranarayanan, founder and global CEO of Prime Focus Technologies. “We’re thrilled to partner with them on this transformative journey and enable their vision of a modern, AI-powered supply chain that fuels creativity and revenue.”

Andy Stephenson, head of broadcast, media, and sport, UK, at AWS added that: “We are proud to support Fremantle on its digital transformation journey. By harnessing technologies like cloud computing and AI, Fremantle will be able to drive innovation across its business, scale quickly, easily, and securely, and extract new value from its content.”

The project will be overseen by Thalia Crone, global head of Media Supply Chain Operations, Fremantle. Fremantle’s Commercial and International division is responsible for maximizing the commercial value of Fremantle content. From selling content to international broadcasters and platforms, selling Fremantle formats, publishing content to digital platforms, and setting up and managing all Fremantle direct-to-consumer channels.