Livestream announces free, ad-free live streaming service

Livestream (Livestream.com) has announced full access to its suite of live video and live blogging tools. The suite includes encoding software for Mac and PC, ad-free event pages and mobile broadcasting to the Web from the Livestream for Producers iPhone app (Livestream.com/iPhone). Unlike other streaming platforms, New.livestream.com is going ad-free and never imposes banner ads, pre-roll and mid-roll video that typically clutter and disrupt watching events on the Web or via mobile devices.

The Livestream for Producers iPhone app features live video broadcasting to Livestream.com, the first free, ad-free event coverage platform. The app allows users to share their events in real-time on Livestream.com while simultaneously posting text updates, photos and video clips. The Livestream for Producers (Livestream.com/Android) Android app is scheduled to release soon with full streaming capabilities.

With the new updates, users can share live video to an online audience for free from the palm of their hand. From a citizen journalist covering a rally or protest, to a mother sharing a wedding or birthday with family far away, to large conferences and music concerts, the power of Livestream is now at your fingertips.

Livestream's unique engineering approach offers the highest performing live video when broadcasting over 3G via the Livestream for Producers iPhone app.

Free broadcasting access is available today at livestream.com and offers unlimited streaming to the Web with 30-days of event archiving with the Internet's largest Livestreaming community. Additionally, Livestream offers an account upgrade for $45/month, which removes viewer login requirements and offers unlimited archiving of event pages.