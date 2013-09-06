Litepanels unveils Croma Flight Kit

Litepanels has released its new Croma Flight Kit, which based on the company’s variable color temperature Litepanels Croma.

The lightweight, compact Croma Flight Kit offers a host of versatile power and mounting accessories with room to spare for an additional lighting fixture or other items.

Out of the box, the Croma Flight Kit comes with everything needed for typical location lighting applications. This includes three Croma LED fixtures and associated diffusion gels, ball head shoe mounts, TVMP adapters, 1/4-20 adapter kits, AC power supplies and compact light stands that each extend from 19.3in to 6.2ft.

In addition, the Croma Flight Kit is equipped with a Manfrotto Justin spring clamp for use when a light source is needed in tight or confined locations.