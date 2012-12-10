Litepanels Named Partner in ConEd Energy Efficiency Program

VAN NUYS, CALIF.-- Litepanels announced that the company’s products have been accepted into Con Edison’s Commercial and Industrial Energy Efficiency Program Market Partner Network. Litepanels customers who are commercial or industrial electric or gas customers of Con Edison, and who meet the utility’s requirements, will be eligible for cash rebates under the program.



Litepanels says converting studio lighting from tungsten fixtures to the LED lighting fixtures can result in the recovery of capital costs in as little as three years, depending on the number of hours a day the studio lights are used for production. The vendor also said installation of Litepanels LED fixtures has also helped some broadcast studios achieve LEED certification for their facilities.