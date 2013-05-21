Litepanels announces new LS Series lighting kits

Litepanels has unveiled new LS Series lighting kits, featuring the company's new lineup of LED lighting fixtures.

The 1x1 panel fixtures that make up the kits provide soft, full spectrum illumination. Each kit comes with AC power supplies and light stands for each lighting fixture, as well as a rugged carrying case.

The LS Traveler Duo Kit provides a pair of daylight color balance 1'x1' LED fixtures: one 1×1 LS Mono Flood (with a beam angle of 50 degrees) and one 1×1 LS Mono Spot (beam angle 30 degrees). Both fixtures feature Litepanels 100 percent to zero dimming, with no noticeable color shift, via an on-fixture knob.

The LS Traveler Duo Kit is designed as a starter lighting kit for news crews and professional videographers. It weighs 25lbs.

Three daylight color balance 1'x1' LED fixtures comprise the LS Traveler Trio Kit. Two of the fixtures are Litepanels' 1×1 LS Mono Floods (with a beam angles of 50 degrees) and one is a 1×1 LS Mono Spot (beam angle 30 degrees).

The company's third new kit is the Litepanels LS Traveler Trio Plus Kit. It features two 1×1 LS Mono Bi-Colors (50-degree beam angle and color agile between daylight and tungsten color balance), and one 1×1 LS Mono Flood (50-degree beam angle).