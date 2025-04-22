Matthews Launches MICROGrip Master Rigging Kit

Matthews Studio Equipment has launched the MICROGrip Master Rigging Kit, an ultra-compact, precision-engineered system, designed for mounting lights, cameras, and a wide range of accessories. Built for versatility and easy use, this comprehensive selection of rigging tools makes mounting, rigging, and hanging straightforward and efficient for smaller equipment.

Included in a smartly configured Craftsman case are two styles of rigging plates to expand mounting options. The Standard MICROGrip Plate features multiple evenly spaced nail and screw holes, making it ideal for mounting into wood or building tabletop, podcast, or small-scale camera, light, or microphone rigs. The MICROGrip Nail-On Plate includes a unique T-cutout that fits between the plates of the MICROGrip Head—adding articulation and positioning flexibility.

The Kit also provides a new-style MICROGrip Head with dual 3/8” holes for rod mounting and a low-profile knob, offering a secure grip in tighter spaces. Also included is the new Micro Pin. This 3/8” pin provides an undercut for added safety, tapped with a 1/4”-20 thread to integrate seamlessly with industry-standard gear.

To assure accessory compatibility the 148-piece also Kit includes: MiniMatthellinis, Drop Ceiling Scissor Mounts, 3/8” rods, Micro Magnets, Baby Pins, D-rings, BM1 Bulb Mounts, hanging safety cables and a generous variety of bolts and nuts.