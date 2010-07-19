Linear Acoustic to highlight new features for AERO.air

Linear Acoustic will highlight new features for its AERO.air transmission loudness manager at IBC2010. The AERO.air all-in-one processor accepts any Dolby-encoded or PCM audio, provides upmixing and loudness control, and outputs both PCM and Dolby-encoded audio for transmission. Advanced multiband processing ensures consistency without artifacts.

New features include UPMAX-II 5.1 reference quality 5.1-channel automatic upmixing; CrowdControl, which prevents dialogue from disappearing in the mix; internal Dolby E/Digital/Plus decoding; Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Pulse (HE-AAC) encoding; and internal Nielsen Watermark encoding for audience measurement.