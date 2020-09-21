Leader Waveform Monitor Part of Panavision’s Link HDR

FORT LEE, N.J.—As HDR becomes the new production standard, Leader has shared that its LV5350 waveform monitor is part of Panavision’s Link HDR On-Set system that is designed to assist with the viewing of HDR images throughout the production and post-production process.

The LV5350 waveform monitor allows productions to measure value beyond the capabilities of HDR reference monitors, according to Leader. It has a HDR Cinezone function that enables cinematographers to see which values are above SDR and determine how to address certain areas of the frame.

LV5350 incorporates a range of production-related features, including PQ, HLG and SLOG3 HDR measurement; a CIE chroma chart for color space issues; focus assist; simultaneous SDR and HDR monitoring; customizable screen layout; a tally interface; and support for 4K/UHD, 12G and 6G-SDI. The unit can be rackmounted and operated on AC or DC power. There is also an eye pattern display with jitter measurements.