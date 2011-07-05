iPad, iPhone get mobile TV via Tizi

Those wanting an easy way to watch TV on their iPad will not have to wait any longer. Tizi from Equinux is a small black box that works as sort of a Mi-Fi for local digital television. It's slim and sleek, and works with the iPad as well as the iPhone and iPod touch. It's also portable and lightweight, coming in at about 2.5oz. It is powered by the ARM 9 processor, so it can decode digital television with no lag or hiccups. The small attached antenna is extendable and bendable, so you can twist and shape it into whatever direction you need. Tizi streams live local TV direct to your iOS device, and you get about 3.5 hours of TV entertainments on a full charge. You can use the included USB cable to charge it up at any time, and the battery is removable.

Because the unit takes advantage of iOS 4's multitasking, you can actually switch to another program during a commercial (in the Tizi app) and continue to hear the audio from the program. Then when the commercials are over, switch right back. The unit is available in Europe and the U.S. and it will be interesting to see how well it catches on. The device is small and sleek, complements the Apple products nicely, and allows easy access to all your favorite shows on digital mobile TV.