Interra Systems Introduces VEGA Vista Software

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems has unveiled VEGA Vista, a software-based command line interface for quality assurance of transport systems.

Broadcasters and video equipment providers can verify MPEG-2 transport streams by running VEGA Vista software on-premise or in the cloud. Verification of the streams can be done against the MPEG standard at various points in the workflow for compressed video quality, compliance and interoperability, the company said.

The analyzer can check for buffer underflow or overflow conditions that can lead to problems in transmission, it said.

"The volume of content that broadcasters and video equipment providers are handling is increasing tremendously, making efficient video analysis imperative," said Anupama Anantharaman, vice president of product management at Interra Systems.

"VEGA Vista keeps in mind next-generation analysis requirements. Apart from providing a complete set of checks and analysis features to help media companies assure MPEG-2 compliance, the software can be deployed as a Docker-based application and fit into an automated workflow, making it an indispensable tool for quality assurance of MPEG streams," said Anantharaman.

Besides MPEG-2 transport stream validation and buffer analysis, the new product offers system interoperability assurance, debugging, troubleshooting and encoder compliance. Available with Linux, Windows and Mac support, VEGA Vista can be scaled with license upgrades. It also can be invoked through a script, making it suited to file-based workflows, Interra Systems said.

VEGA Vista can be used to extract elementary streams through the command line and quickly perform analysis on high-level video stream data. The product supports CableLabs DOCSIS 3.0 and elementary header level checks, as well as analysis based on error numbers, number of TS packets and buffer analysis of T-STD model, the company said.