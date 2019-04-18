Interra Systems Integrates Dolby Vision into Baton QC

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems is furthering its partnership with Dolby, announcing that it has integrated its Baton file-based quality control platform with Dolby Vision. Baton, which performs video, audio and closed caption checks, already support the Dolby Atmos audio format.

Dolby Vision is a next-generation standard designed to deliver high dynamic range and wide color gamut viewing experiences. By supporting Dolby Vision, Baton can decode and apply the metadata contained in Dolby Vision streams. With this, OTT video service providers have access to new functionalities like checking conformance against Dolby Vision, decoding Dolby Vision content and checking for the presence of Dolby Vision metadata.

“This latest expansion of our partnership will enable customers to perform QC and analyze Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos streams in production and delivery workflows, expediting the time to market oh high-quality HDR content,” said Vijeta Kashyap, vice president of operations at Interra Systems.